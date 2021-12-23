Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Crucial housing plans quashed for now: Court of Appeal rules on Te Tumu, Pāpāmoa

4 minutes to read
The Māori freehold land at Te Tumu is located at the eastern end of Pāpāmoa. Photo / George Novak

The Māori freehold land at Te Tumu is located at the eastern end of Pāpāmoa. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

A Court of Appeal ruling has quashed plans for one of Tauranga's largest urban development projects long considered critical to help address the city's housing crisis.

But Tauranga City Council's chief executive says all is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.