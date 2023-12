Police were alerted to the crash at 2.35pm.

A partial lane blockage near Tauranga Harbour Bridge is now clear following a two-vehicle crash.

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported and as of 2.55pm, both vehicles were off the road and the road was clear.

The spokesman told the Bay of Plenty Times earlier that the crash on Te Awanui Drive/State Highway 2 was reported to police at 2.35pm.

A truck was partially blocking one lane, the spokesman said.