Morris' push for an inquiry into the commission happened while the council was discussing the results of the second wave of its annual residents’ survey at a meeting on Monday.

The latest results showed 29% of respondents were happy with the council’s overall image and reputation. The image and reputation score for 2023/24 was 26% satisfied.

Morris said improvements in the survey were pleasing but it was compared to “an interesting time in the city’s governance history” when the commission was in charge.

He said the results showed the council was yet to “clearly define the stop and start” of the four-person commission led by Anne Tolley.

“We are still to this day dealing … with decisions that were made for which this governing body has no control over. As long as that is the case, that’s going to affect our reputation.”

Morris was a member of the council elected in 2019 that was discharged of its duties because of dysfunction and governance issues.

Decisions made by the commission included building a $306m civic precinct in Tauranga CBD, adding a $5m playground to the Tauranga waterfront alongside other upgrades, building a costal pathway in Mount Maunganui, and the decision to sell the Marine Precinct for $13.98m, which is on hold pending a High Court judicial review.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale. Photo / David Hall

Drysdale said the new council was “very different to the commissioners” and public perception of the council would change as it led with “positive action”.

“I see this as a bit of a waste of money because it’s not going to change anything that we do as a council.”

Councillor Kevin Schuler said the commission had a mandate and came in for a reason.

Instead of spending time talking about decisions the commission made, Schuler said he would rather the council started doing things “our way”.

“I really want us to have faith in what we will do as a council and back ourselves over our term.”

He pointed out satisfaction with the council’s overall performance had risen to 44% compared with 34% for the year prior.

Councillor Rick Curach, who also served on the council from 2001 to 2019, said the commissioners were appointed “to get stuff done and move the city forward”.

Morris said Curach needed to read the terms of reference set for the commission not the “propaganda claims”.

Welcome Bay Councillor Hautapu Baker. Photo / David Hall

Councillor Hautapu Baker found the terms of reference online so he “wasn’t buying into this quote unquote propaganda”.

He said while there were things that “weren’t perfect”, the commission consulted and made decisions that were informed by the community.

“Whether you think that’s good or not is entirely subjective.

“Any governance position, role or team inherent decisions good or bad by previous leadership, and you’ve got to deal with the hand in front of you.”

A 2020 independent review into the 2019 council said the council was also facing substantial infrastructure and funding challenges.

The commission was given the authority to perform the same functions and duties of an elected council, according to the terms of reference.

Morris' motion was voted down. He and councillor Glen Crowther were in support. The seven other councillors voted against it.

What is the annual residents' survey?

Each year Tauranga City Council asks about 600 residents their thoughts on its services and initiatives.

Key Research conducts the surveys and questions about 150 people four times a year. Each survey is called a wave.

Results from this wave included:

44% of people were satisfied with the council’s overall performance.

Overall value for money dropped by 3% with 29% satisfied.

29% of people were satisfied with the council’s overall image and reputation.

Overall satisfaction with roads and footpaths increased by 15%.

Overall satisfaction in outdoor spaces increased by 6%.

