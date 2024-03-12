Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga council, Tourism BOP stand behind spend on Te Ara Whānui app

Kiri Gillespie
By
4 mins to read
The Te Ara Whānui app has information about Tauranga's cultural history and what's available for tourists. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Te Ara Whānui app has information about Tauranga's cultural history and what's available for tourists. Photo / Alex Cairns

A $75,000 tourism app funded by Tauranga ratepayers has been labelled an “expensive flop” with costs working out to about $34 per download but the authorities involved say it was worthwhile.

Information released

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times