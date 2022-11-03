Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking with Merewhiua Bennett of Ngai Tamarawaho and Ngāti Ranginui. Photo / Mead Norton

In 90 years in Tauranga, Merewhiua Bennett has witnessed many big changes.

Yesterday, she stood alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to see one more, as CBD land destined for a $304m civic precinct development was returned to mana whenua in a joint ownership arrangement.

In what has been described as a day of "great importance", representatives of Tauranga City Council and the Otamataha Trust signed the Te Manawataki o Te Papa Charitable Trust deed.

The charitable trust will operate as a Council-Controlled Operation jointly governed by both parties. The council will sell the trust the block bordered by Wharf, Willow, Harington and Durham Sts - referred to as "Site A" of the civic precinct - for $1, then lease it back for a perpetual "peppercorn" rent.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley and Otamataha Trust chairman Puhirake Ihaka after signing the Te Manawataki o Te Papa Trust deed. Photo / Mead Norton

The Otamataha Trust represents mana whenua from Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Ngāti Tapu and Te Materāwaho – descendants of those who once owned the land and were alienated from it.

For Bennett, of Ngai Tamarawaho and Ngāti Ranginui, attending yesterday's deed signing was a "big thing", and she felt it was her duty to represent those who were unable to go.

"Having lived in Tauranga Moana for 90 years, nearly 91 now, the changes that have happened here have been really huge.

"I can remember the old town hall being here and now that it's gone, it's almost a bit of myself has gone with that because it was a picture theatre, a dance place ... As children, we would come to watch the films and things like that.

"I feel a loss of the town hall, I do, but hopefully with what they have [planned] ... it will be something for the future generation."

At 90 years old, Bennett said she did not go out much.

"But that was an occasion I felt I had to be there. Because there's not many my age now that's left around even at my marae ... to witness what's happening or what's to come."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the return of the land was "completely unique". Photo / Mead Norton

Ngai Tamarawaho kaumatua and Otamataha Trust trustee Des Tata said the day was of "great importance" because it had been more than 140 years since the land had been acquired.

"And it just returned today," he said.

"It gives us a presence in town that we never had before."

He said there were "plenty more before us who have done this job to get this far".

He acknowledged his ancestors who brought the issue to the local council and central Government.

"This is a special occasion for all of us ... and we're grateful for the Prime Minister to be alongside us for this special signing."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a speech at the signing of Te Manawataki o Te Papa Trust deed. Photo / Mead Norton

Ardern was welcomed with a pōwhiri and waiata to Site A. Tangata whenua and the Tauranga City Council commissioners sat together to acknowledge the partnership being finalised.

Ardern said the return of the land was "unique" and would allow the people of Tauranga to enjoy the civic amenities spaces they could feel connected to and to reinvigorate a city that had changed a lot over the years.

"I'm here simply to witness an incredibly important occasion for tangata whenua here and the people of Tauranga."

Ardern said the Government was privileged to leave legacies such as teaching Aotearoa New Zealand history in schools.

"I'm really mindful of the fact when we teach that history, we will teach stories like what happened to this land here and the generosity of mana whenua in what was originally the intended purpose of that land in 1838 and the generosity that was not returned in the way that land was treated."

Ardern said when history was taught, young people would ask "Well what did you do about it?"

"And here locally now you have a response.

"This allows us to answer to our kids 'what did you do in response to the wrongs'."

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley and Otamataha Trust chairman Puhirake Ihaka after signing the Te Manawataki o Te Papa Trust deed. Photo / Mead Norton

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said she was "honoured" Ardern could attend.

She acknowledged the late kaumatua Peri Kohu in her speech, "who struggled for so long to see mana whenua's alienation from their whenua addressed".

"Peri was instrumental in the process that brings us here today and I'm sure he would be proud to see the mana of the whenua restored to its original owners through this unique ownership model."

Tolley said the connection of mana whenua to the site and the "long and complex" history of it was "very much on our minds".

"We saw this as an opportunity to do the right thing and to act in a way that is both respectful of the past and mindful of the future."

She said the creation of the trust would go some way towards "reconciling the wrongs of the past" but would ensure "the beating heart of our city" would be accessible to everyone in perpetuity.

Tolley said the site would be redeveloped into facilities that local people would be proud of. It would also add "critical momentum" to about $1.5 billion of private investment in the CBD and help its "economic revival".

The deed was signed by Tolley and Otamataha Trust chairman Puhirake Ihaka.

Trustees are expected to be appointed this year.

Submissions received on new ownership structure

Seventy-three submissions on the proposal to establish a new ownership structure for the land were received during the consultation process last month.

Of those, 50 were in support, 16 opposed, six did not support the proposal in its current form, and one did not provide feedback on the proposal, but supported the future development of Te Manawataki o Te Papa (the heartbeat of Te Papa).

The new organisation will be jointly governed by the council and Otamataha Trust. The trust represents mana whenua from Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Ngāti Tapu and Te Materāwaho – direct descendants of those who originally released the land to the Church Missionary Society in 1838.

History and future of the site

In 1838, the land was acquired from mana whenua by the Church Missionary Society to be held for the benefit of Māori and the church, in the face of increasing land demand by settlers.

However, much of the area was reluctantly gifted by the Church Missionary Society to the Crown in the 1860s, despite the objections of mana whenua, who argued that if it wasn't to be used for its original purpose, the land should be given back.

"Site A" was eventually transferred by the Crown to the Borough of Tauranga in 1995, to be used for municipal buildings.

The alienation from the land that was experienced by mana whenua has been recognised by the Waitangi Tribunal as a breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its principles.

The site will be developed by the council over eight years to create the $304 million civic precinct Te Manawataki o Te Papa. This will include a library, museum, exhibition centre and a civic whare (public meeting house) subject to achieving 50 per cent non-ratepayer funding.