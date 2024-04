The crowd of people at the Tauranga Civic Parade. Photo / David Hall

The crowd of people at the Tauranga Civic Parade. Photo / David Hall

Crowds of plenty arrive to the Anzac Day Tauranga Civic Memorial Service.

Starting at 8.45am at Tauranga Memorial Park, people assembled on the grass beside the Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre.

At 8.55am, the march off began.

At 9 am, the service started.

- SunLive





Laying of the wreaths at the Tauranga Civic Parade. Photo / David Hall.





The crowd at Tauranga Civic Parade. Photo / David Hall









Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford and Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell at the Tauranga Civic service for Anzac Day. Photo / David Hall





Tauranga Civic Parade march. Photo / David Hall