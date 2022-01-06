Tauranga City Council warns of tougher water restrictions if current use continues

Tauranga City Council says water usage is dangerously close to a 30% increase. Photo / NZME

The Tauranga City Council has issued an urgent plea to residents to save water or face more severe restrictions.

If use does not decrease and stabilise, residents will face harsher restrictions under the emergency plan.

Water services manager Peter Bahrs said streams that supply the city are at record lows.

"We're trying to prevent the need to introduce tougher restrictions, but if people don't follow the plan and our stream levels become critical, we may have to do so," he said.

"We need everyone to follow the plan as a minimum, and to save more water wherever they can.

"We want to thank those who are playing their part and following the Water Watchers plan to help reduce their water use."

More severe outdoor water restrictions would include a hose ban, as well as other measures.

According to the council, summer water use has climbed as high as 58 million litres a day in previous years. The average daily use is 43.7 million.

They said water use above 50 million litres this summer would be unsustainable after three previous dry summers.

The council introduced the Water Watchers plan on November 22 last year.

It was designed to replace periodic outdoor water restrictions in dry seasons, and instead maintain water supply levels year-round.

It restricts water use in different months and at certain times of the day.

From December to March, the plan bans sprinklers, but buckets and watering cans can be used at any time. Handheld hoses with a trigger nozzle can be used for one hour between 7pm and 10pm.

The council is investigating possible alternative water sources for the city, including a new treatment plant alongside the Waiāri Stream. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year.