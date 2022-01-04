Waterbourne Beach Festival combining sports action, music, sustainability

Laurence Carey is the event director of Waterbourne Beach Festival coming up at Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

Laurence Carey is the event director of Waterbourne Beach Festival coming up at Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

An upcoming festival is on a mission to provide people with memorable experiences while also protecting and rebuilding New Zealand's coastline through a range of initiatives.

Waterbourne is a sustainable beach festival that encourages the protection of New Zealand's wildlife and the ocean.

The festival will be held on Mt Maunganui Beach and Soper Reserve from March 4 to 6 featuring water sports, food and international musicians.

Alongside sporting and music, there will also be sandcastle competitions, beach clean-ups run by volunteers, and water safety courses.

Ensuring the beach is preserved for generations to come is a core pillar at the heart of the Waterbourne Charitable Trust.

The Eves Paddle Boarding Nationals is expected to attract more than 150 athletes from around New Zealand, alongside athletes from Australia, the USA and French Polynesia.

There will be plenty of action to check out at the Eves Paddle Boarding Nationals. Photo / Supplied

It would be the first time holding the festival in Mount Maunganui and event director Laurence Carey said it would not only help the premier athletes competing but provide a gateway for school students to get active.

"We will have equipment available for youth to compete, meaning all students need to do is turn up and register.

"It's not just about music and water sport, it's also about getting youth into the sports and being sustainable with that", he said.

Carey said he used to compete in windsurfing professionally and he had seen what it was like around the world, competing in sometimes dirty water.

"If we want to be able to enjoy the water its sports, we need to be making sure it's there for the future, not just now.

"We need to be able to take care of it so it's actually there for the future."

He said he was looking forward to holding the Waterbourne Beach Festival after being impacted by Covid-19 last year.

"It is a community-based event and we have international musicians performing, with confirmed MIQ spots guaranteed."

The concerts will include one with UK DnB legend Sub Focus and one with Sir Dave Dobbyn and special guests.

Barbara Kendall wingfoiling, which will also feature in the festival. Photo / Supplied

Carey said there was a huge-scale, international event that would be part of Waterbourne in the future, and that this event would be setting the foundation for that coming up in 2023.

Tauranga City Council venues and events manager Nelita Byrne said they were thrilled to be hosting Waterbourne Beach Festival.

"With the festival incorporating an array of sporting events, beach activations and live concerts, there will truly be something for everyone.

"It's events like these that add to the vibrancy and economic growth of the city while showcasing all the beautiful Tauranga Moana has to offer."