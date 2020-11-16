Tauranga City Council told to prevent 'train wreck' but meets resistance

Peter Winder. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga's warring city council has been told today it must act now to avoid a "trainwreck" of its own making.

But the recommendation has been met with strong resistance from some elected members at a council meeting where they will be determining their own fate following a scathing report.

The report, which was publically released last night refers to the councillors' internal turmoil effectively preventing the council from governing appropriately.

The report was produced by a four-person review and observation team, chaired by Peter Winder. The team was brought on board on September 2 to observe the interactions of and between elected members following increased tension and conflict earlier this year.

They said the "behaviours and approaches" of the council needed to "significantly change" if it was to perform its duties.

The team recommended the council ask for help from the Minister of Local Government by requesting a Crown manager and observer be appointed.

At today's meeting, which is still being held, Review and Observation team chairman Peter Winder addressed the council saying: "I don't think it brings us any particular pleasure to bring you this report today."

"Tauranga City Council is a significant undertaking. It serves New Zealand's fifth largest and growing city."

Winder also referred to issues that were hangovers from previous councils such as "the accommodation challenge that arose in 2014 that still has not been resolved".

Councillor Kelvin Clout asked a hypothetical question of what the latest time would be for an elected member to resign, to tie in with the upcoming by-election in February prompted by former councillor Jako Abrie who stepped down from the role in October this year and said the council was dysfunctional.

Chief executive Marty Grenfell answered that that time had passed.

In the report, the team stated the manager would help the council through its upcoming Long-Term Plan 2021-31 process and to "address its behaviour and performance issues and restore trust".

A Crown manager would have significant authority, including the ability to direct the council.

Other recommendations included more governance training for elected members - separately, not together - and better resourcing the office of the mayor.

The appointment of the team follows an August 21 council meeting in response to a Department of Internal Affairs request the council provide evidence it was taking steps to restore trust and confidence in its ability to meet the Crown's expectations of a high-performing council.

The meeting continues.