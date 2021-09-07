Tauranga City Council services up and running with changes

Mauao will be open under Alert Level 2, but the council has deemed it as a 'high-risk' area. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga City Council will reopen public facilities and resume most services tomorrow when the country, aside from Auckland, moves to alert level 2.

Mauao will be open, as well as libraries and playgrounds. The kerbside rubbish and recycling collection service will return to normal and additional safety procedures would be in place.

The council's general manager of community services Gareth Wallis said alert level 2 was a huge step forward and a big relief for families and businesses.

"There's a few key changes people need to follow to keep each other safe."

Key changes in alert level 2

Face coverings are mandatory in more places and residents should be prepared to wear a mask inside public indoor facilities such as libraries and the council's customer service centre.

Residents should also expect new procedures to ensure the council can closely manage the number of people in indoor spaces and ensure two-metre physical distancing.

Contact tracing is mandatory in most facilities. Residents should keep track of their movements and use the NZ Covid Tracer app if possible.

Summary of key council services and facilities



Customer Service Centre on Willow St

Opens 9am tomorrow.

Libraries

Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui, Greerton and city centre libraries will open from 9.30am tomorrow .

Rubbish and recycling

Kerbside collections and the transfer station are back to normal.

Parks and playgrounds

Playground will be open, however drinking fountains and public BBQs will remain turned off. All public toilets will reopen.

McLaren Falls is open, but the campground remains closed.

Mauao

Mauao will be open, however it is a high-risk area because of the number of visitors, the difficulty maintaining safe physical distancing and an inability to contact trace all users.

To protect yourself and others, please:

- keep away from others (ideally 2m)

- give way on narrow sections

- avoid passing others

- do not stop midtrack to talk to others

- consider exercising elsewhere

Parking

Normal parking and monitoring services resume. Parking fees and time restrictions will apply from tomorrow.

Facilities/venues

The Historic Village, Baycourt Community and Arts Centre, Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park and Tauranga Airport will all reopen tomorrow.

The Tauranga Art Gallery will reopen from 10am on Friday, September 10.

Bay Venues managed facilities, swimming pools, indoor sports venues will reopen in stages. Find out more at www.bayvenues.co.nz/COVID-19



Reminder

At alert level 2 residents are reminded to wear a face covering, sign in at all public locations, maintain good hygiene and if you have cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms stay home and call Healthline.

For a full list of council services and facilities at alert level 2, visit the Tauranga City Council website.

For Government guidance at alert level 2, visit the Covid website.