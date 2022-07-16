Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council lays rat poison on Pāpāmoa dunes

6 minutes to read
The poison warning sign at the beach entrance in Pacific View Drive. Photo / Talia Parker

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Baited rat traps in the Pāpāmoa sand dunes have been labelled inhumane by an animal welfare expert and come under fire from local residents.

But the city council says bait stations are the most cost-effective

