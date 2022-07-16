The poison warning sign at the beach entrance in Pacific View Drive. Photo / Talia Parker

Baited rat traps in the Pāpāmoa sand dunes have been labelled inhumane by an animal welfare expert and come under fire from local residents.

But the city council says bait stations are the most cost-effective way of controlling rodents in a large area and do not cause secondary poisoning in dogs - and a local vet says the traps have been laid responsibly.

Tauranga City Council this month laid bait stations with diphacinone and brodifacoum and put up signs on some beach accessways.

The traps have been laid in an effort to protect the New Zealand dotterel during its breeding season.

SPCA science officer Christine Sumner identified the poisons as anti-coagulants, "which means they disrupt normal blood-clotting processes".

"The manner of death is to bleed out over a number of days and even weeks.

"SPCA does not consider the use of anticoagulants to be a humane method of controlling rodent populations due to the symptoms they experience such as pain, severe haemorrhage, abnormal behaviour, altered postures, breathlessness, weakness, lethargy, and weight loss, and the prolonged time to death once they have ingested the poison.

The poison warning sign at the beach entrance on Pacific View Drive. Photo / Talia Parker

"SPCA is also concerned about the animals not targeted by these poisons but who still consume them, and animals who are indirectly poisoned after they have ingested an animal that has already been poisoned."

Sumner said the SPCA advocated using "non-rodenticide" traps that had "passed standardised welfare performance testing".

"Traps that pass this type of testing are more likely to minimise the time it takes for a trapped animal to become insensible followed by death."

SPCA science officer Christine Sumner. Photo / Supplied

Sumner said efforts to control populations when necessary "should be conducted with the utmost concern for the welfare of all animals".

A Mount Maunganui resident, who would only be known by her first name of Susan, was concerned about the traps.

"There was no consultation with ratepayers, no advanced warning for beachgoers and dog owners. Limited signage was put up on the day it happened and no warnings on the beach side of dunes either.

"The beach is not only a child's playground but a paradise for dogs and their owners. [It's] supposedly a safe environment to exercise."

She said she believed residents "would likely prefer trapping methods" to poison bait, "which would mean it was more specific to the rodents and the dead carcasses would be contained".