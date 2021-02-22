Tauranga City Council commissioners adopt interim committee structure

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley at yesterday's first meeting. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga City Council's commissioners have adopted an interim committee structure which will see most of the council's standing committees disbanded in the short term.



Yesterday's council meeting was the first involving the commission appointed by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta earlier this month.

A statement from Tauranga City Council today said, as a result of yesterday's governance decisions, the Finance, Audit and Risk; Policy; Projects, Services and Operations; Urban Form and Transport Development; Regulatory; and Chief Executive's Performance committees have all been discharged and the commission will consider whether to establish further standing committees at a later date.

Council meetings will be held more frequently, and as needed.



Meanwhile, the Tangata Whenua/Tauranga City Council Committee, City Plan Hearings Committee and Wastewater Management Review Committee will continue with the same terms of reference, but with new commissioner appointments to represent the council.



Commissioner appointments have also been made to joint committees, including the Smartgrowth Leadership Group, Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, Te Maru o Kaituna (Kaituna River Authority), Regional Transport Committee and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Public Transport Committee.

Appointments to some key advisory groups were also confirmed.



Details of the new representation arrangements will be available on the Tauranga City council website.