Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Tauranga City Council cocktail party: Ombudsman recommends invite list be publicly released

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Tauranga City Council and its partners held a cocktail party to celebrate the transformation of the city last year. Photo / Adobe

Tauranga City Council and its partners held a cocktail party to celebrate the transformation of the city last year. Photo / Adobe

The Chief Ombudsman has found Tauranga City Council’s reasons for withholding the invitees and sponsors of a $40,000 private cocktail party it co-hosted did not outweigh public interest.

The invite-only May 10, 2024, event at the Cargo Shed was billed as a “celebration of the city” and also used to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save