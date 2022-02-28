Part of the initial master plans for Tauranga's civic redevelopment. Image / supplied

The steering group structure and leaders tasked with overseeing Tauranga CBD's proposed $300m civic precinct project have been revealed.

At today's Tauranga City Council meeting, the commissioners unveiled the governance structure that will oversee the proposed development.

The structure is broken down into several "steering groups" which are under the umbrella of the Te Manawataki o Te Papa Governance Group.

Chief executive Marty Grenfell said the plan outlined the way in which the council intended to govern and deliver the project.

Addressing the commissioners, he said: "You as governors, and the city, need assurance that this process is structured and resourced for success."

The Civic Precinct master plan was approved for consultation with the public on February 21.

Estimated to cost $303.4 million, the council's preferred plan for the development includes a new library, events centre, a 'civic whare' and hotel.

Independent chairperson John Brockies will lead the governance group.

Brockies told the meeting the structure of governance would add "checks and balances" and ensure "the partnership agreement works equitably."

"We will be actively refining this [the project] and providing advice at each stage.

"We're taking the role seriously - we're proud of the confidence [the council] has in us and we're working to justify that confidence."

Five steering groups, each tasked with a specific element of the plan to oversee, will sit underneath the Governance Group.

City commissioner Bill Wasley will chair the Library and Community Hub steering group.

In the meeting, Wasley said the plan was "a reasonably complex governance and approval structure", but stressed the need for accountability.

The chief executive was ultimately accountable for the project, he said.

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston will lead the Museum and Cultural Sector steering group.

Rolleston pointed out in the meeting that there was no plan to have tangata whenua representatives in each steering committee, and the appointments were "focused on subject experts".

While Rolleston did not recommend putting a representative in each group, he stressed the importance of having tangata whenua's perspectives "integrated across each of the steering groups" and "trying to make sure that, in terms of governance, it drives through."

Commissioner Stephen Selwood will head the Civic Whare and Exhibition Facility steering group.

Commission chair Anne Tolley, who was not in charge of any steering groups, said having commissioners chairing the groups was the right move.

She said the commissioners wanted the governance of the project to have an "integrated design" and that the "future focus was maintained, so we're not just building for the now."

Council general manager of community services Gareth Wallis will chair the Baycourt Refurbishment steering group.

Independent chairperson David Lambie leads the final steering group, that of the 90 Devonport Road Commercial Building Fitout.

Lambie said the outlined structure was intended to give "continuity across a variety of quite complex projects."

Lambie and Brockies are independent chairs who are not members of council staff.

Mike Naude, project manager for civic redevelopment projects, told the Bay of Plenty Times Brockies and Lambie brought "extensive experience and in-depth knowledge to their roles".

"Their involvement will help ensure that the programmes they are involved in are delivered effectively and provide the best possible value for ratepayers."

Naude said Brockies was "an experienced independent director who serves on a number of boards" and "has led a number of infrastructure companies."

"His considerable local government, governance and industry background will add immense depth and knowledge to our programme."



Naude said Lambie was the director of TwentyTwo property consultants and "has provided expert guidance to the council on a number of large commercial development proposals".

"He brings particular expertise in all aspects of construction and office fitout and that experience will assist in developing a fit-for-purpose and cost-effective administration building."