Red Square in 2021. Photo / George Novak

A water leak has occurred at Red Square in Tauranga's CBD, Tauranga City Council says.

Contractors will be on site from 8.30pm to investigate the leak and will cordon off the affected area as necessary to ensure public safety, a council statement at 6.50pm said.



Water to Red Square will be shut down once the leak has been located to allow contractors to repair the problem.



It was expected the water shutdown will be in place overnight.



"We thank people for their patience as we work to fix this leak as quickly and safely as possible," the statement said.