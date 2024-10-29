“It’s really got to a terrible point … I also pointed out that I’m getting towards the end of my career.

“(I) just keep getting the same answer which is ‘no, there is no money, there will be no second person’.”

Boddington, a member of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists union, said the final straw was specialists being told they would have to fill in for junior doctors in the emergency department, on top of their other work.

“The problem is the hospital no longer has enough junior doctors so we as the specialists are now being called on to cover for them … that for me was the point at which I thought, ‘no I’m not doing this anymore’.”

A cardiology colleague also recently retired, and despite giving significant warning, neither have been replaced, Boddington said.

He said the person found to replace him couldn’t start until September 2025.

The cardiology team was “currently a bit of a disaster”.

“That is severely hindering the ability of the department to function.”

High-priority patients were waiting up to six months to be seen and low-priority patients: “I’m not sure you’re gonna get seen at all”, Boddington said.

Health Commissioner Lester Levy was “living in La La Land” and Te Whatu Ora had no idea what was happening on the ground, he said.

The focus on budgets was “going to cripple the system”.

“The whole system relies on people overworking.”

Cardiologist Dr Dean Boddington is leaving his Tauranga Hospital role. Photo / Alex Cairns

And he expected more doctors would quit. His own resignation had made him the envy of his colleagues.

“So many people have said to me ‘good for you, you’re the lucky one and I wish I could do it’.”

Boddington planned to remain in private practice, and was considering working overseas.

He would also work at Tauranga Hospital as a locum providing his specific procedure until his replacement arrives.

‘We are tired of covering for staff shortages’

In an open letter published in the Bay of Plenty Times in September 2023, Boddington expressed disappointment at the reaction to his concerns.

He claimed there was a campaign to discredit medical specialists who spoke out, partly by mentioning their high salaries, which he believed were overstated.

“It would probably require working around 60 hours a week to earn the top salary they have portrayed. We do not want to be working those hours. We are tired of covering for staff shortages. We also have families we would like to spend time with.”

Boddington also lauded former Health NZ boss Rob Campbell, who was fired over political attack he made about the National Party’s Three Waters policy.

“Sadly, he is no longer with Te Whatu Ora, probably because he tried to rock the boat of the bureaucrats. In brief, Rob apologised to healthcare workers and admitted that he failed in his role because he was too nice to the bureaucrats.”

He was critical of Te Whatu Ora bureaucrats who had “no skin in the game” and squeeze health professionals, relying on their commitment to patients to continue working under any conditions.

Successive governments, Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health were all to blame, Boddington said.

RNZ has approached Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health for comment.