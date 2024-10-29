“The problem is the hospital no longer has enough junior doctors so we as the specialists are now being called on to cover for them … that for me was the point at which I thought, ‘no I’m not doing this anymore’.”
A cardiology colleague also recently retired, and despite giving significant warning, neither have been replaced, Boddington said.
He said the person found to replace him couldn’t start until September 2025.
The cardiology team was “currently a bit of a disaster”.
“That is severely hindering the ability of the department to function.”
High-priority patients were waiting up to six months to be seen and low-priority patients: “I’m not sure you’re gonna get seen at all”, Boddington said.
Health Commissioner Lester Levy was “living in La La Land” and Te Whatu Ora had no idea what was happening on the ground, he said.
The focus on budgets was “going to cripple the system”.
“The whole system relies on people overworking.”
And he expected more doctors would quit. His own resignation had made him the envy of his colleagues.
He claimed there was a campaign to discredit medical specialists who spoke out, partly by mentioning their high salaries, which he believed were overstated.
“It would probably require working around 60 hours a week to earn the top salary they have portrayed. We do not want to be working those hours. We are tired of covering for staff shortages. We also have families we would like to spend time with.”
“Sadly, he is no longer with Te Whatu Ora, probably because he tried to rock the boat of the bureaucrats. In brief, Rob apologised to healthcare workers and admitted that he failed in his role because he was too nice to the bureaucrats.”
He was critical of Te Whatu Ora bureaucrats who had “no skin in the game” and squeeze health professionals, relying on their commitment to patients to continue working under any conditions.
Successive governments, Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health were all to blame, Boddington said.
RNZ has approached Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health for comment.