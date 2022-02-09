A Bay fraudster and drug dealer has been handed a jail term of more than four years. Photo / NZME

A Tauranga meth and cannabis dealer who also went on a $18,422 spending spree with stolen bank cards to help feed his drug habit has been jailed for more than four years.

Jordan Alexander Wilson-Horsfall, 26, was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on Tuesday, in relation to 33 charges he previously admitted.

The charges were from offending between April 2020 and February 2021, and included 17 counts of obtaining by deception, some of which were representative charges.

There were also nine drug offences, including dealing methamphetamine and possessing it for supply, possessing cannabis for supply, and possessing cannabis and meth, as well as utensils to consume these drugs.

He was also sentenced on charges of resisting arrest, hindering a medical officer of health, and unlawful possession of explosives, namely shotgun cartridges, attempting to escape lawful custody, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, a breach of court bail and driving while forbidden.

The cannabis for supply charge related to 102.41 grams being found inside a vehicle stopped at a Mobil service station forecourt in Auckland in May 2020.

Also found in the same vehicle was a cannabis bong, two electronic scales and several hundred empty resealable small plastic bags.

The court also heard 33 shotgun cartridges were found inside the boot of a vehicle Wilson-Horsfall was driving in Te Puke on July 7, 2020.

Also found in the vehicle was 0.2 grams of meth, 182 empty small snaplock bags, three mobile phones, $800 cash, about five grams of cannabis, and a cannabis bong.

The obtains by deception offences totalling $18,422.63 related to the use of stolen bank cards at various retailers after his victims' vehicles had been broken into.

The obstructing or hindering a medical officer of health or person assisting the medical officer related to his conduct towards police in April 2020 during lockdown.

When police arrived at a Te Puke property occupied by the defendant he accused the attending officers of harassment and refused them entry.

Once police gained entry there was a strong smell of cannabis, and during a search of the property Wilson-Horsfall became aggressive and used derogatory and racist remarks.

Police found 4.8 grams of cannabis stuffed down the armrest of a Lazyboy in the lounge along with unused plastic point bags and a cannabis bong.

Wilson-Horsfall's lawyer Tony Rickard-Simms said his client's cultural and pre-sentence reports made it clear this offending was directly related to his longstanding drug issues.

Wilson-Horsfall first began using cannabis at ages 11 to 12 and by the age of 18 he was using heavier drugs which soon turned into a daily habit that had "severely impacted" not only his life but his direct family, particularly his children, he said.

Rickard-Simms said Wilson-Horsfall was committed to making the changes needed to help turn his life around for his three daughters' sake.

"He's legitimately and genuinely remorseful and feels that he has not only let himself down but his family down. In my submission, his expressions of remorse are real."

Judge Paul Geoghegan said he accepted Wilson-Horsfall's expressions of remorse were genuine and letting his children down weighed "very heavily" on him.

The judge also acknowledged Wilson-Horsfall's offer to start paying reparation on release from prison but said that was unrealistic as he was not in a position to do so.

Judge Geoghegan said the sentence start point must be six years' prison given the sheer magnitude of this offending, most of which was committed while on bail.

However, it was clear from the reports before him that Wilson-Horsfall had a "severe methamphetamine disorder, as well as "severe cannabis and gambling disorders".

"Mr Wilson-Horsfall, you say you want to turn your life around to become a better father. I really do hope you can turn your life around and use your time in prison well that so you're in the best position to do so when you are released. "

The judge sentenced Wilson-Horsefall to four years and three months' prison after discounts for his guilty pleas, remorse and remitting $8,803,81 worth of fines.

He also ordered the forfeiture of $800 seized by the police.