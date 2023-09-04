Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga cafe owner says Cameron Rd roadworks felt like ‘jail’, as others worry about Christmas disruption

Zoe Hunter
By
6 mins to read
Reporter Zoe Hunter speaks to local businesses about the ongoing impact of roadworks and asks the council if they'll be done by Christmas.

A Cameron Rd cafe owner says roadworks that blocked parking outside his business for three days without warning made him feel like he was “in jail” and his revenue dropped 90 per cent.

Owners and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times