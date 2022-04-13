Tauranga MP Simon Bridges announced on March 15 he was quitting politics. Photo / NZME

Nominations closed yesterday for the National Party's candidate to replace outgoing Tauranga MP Simon Bridges.

The most recent candidates to confirm their bids for the National Party selection are Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley and Tauranga City councillor Kelvin Clout.

Confirmed byelection candidates from other parties include former Tauranga principal and current Minister for Internal Affairs and Women Jan Tinetti for Labour; self-employed Pāpāmoa builder Cameron Luxton of Act; self-employed Nelson lawyer Sue Grey for the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party; and New Conservative Party co-leader Helen Houghton.

Bridges' resignation is effective from May 6, candidate nominations close on May 17 and the byelection will be held on June 18.

It comes after Bridges announced on March 15, that he was stepping down after 14 years, during which time he rose to become party leader. He is quitting politics.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / NZME

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said he did not intend to get involved in the Tauranga National Party selection as there was "nothing worse than the person who is leaving sticking their oar in".

"What I would say though is that it's great that there are quite a few putting their hands up.

"A good contest ensures we get the very best person who's been well tested for the job."

A National Party spokesperson said earlier this week that once the nomination period closed, the people who applied would be vetted by the party's board.

From those who passed the vetting, the pre-selection committee would choose a maximum of five potential nominees to progress forward.

"We then have a selection committee which meets and you have three 'meet the nominees' meetings of those ones at various places around the electorate."

After that will come a final selection to choose the winning candidate on May 1.