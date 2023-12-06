Businesses on Wharf Street in Tauranga pay to use the outdoor area for dining. Photo / Alisha Evans, SunLive

Street dining in Tauranga is going to cost businesses across the city instead of just some in the centre of town.

Businesses on the Strand and Wharf Street annually pay between $100-$160 per sq m to use the street.

This has been reduced by 80 per cent because of the disruption caused by construction and redevelopment of the CBD.

This 20 per cent fee of $30 to $32 per sq m will be applied to all businesses using the footpath for street dining from July 2024.

The decision was made at a Tauranga City Council Strategy Finance and Risk Committee meeting on Monday.

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said street dining constrained footpath use but added “fantastic vibrancy”.

”There’s a lot of value that is brought by having ground dining. Businesses who are raising a commercial return out of using a facility should pay for it.”

He said the city centre paying but the Mount being free was “a bit skew-whiff”.

The 20 per cent fee should be introduced to the Mount and then all areas be phased up to 100 per cent fees from 2025, Selwood said.

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said street dining charges should be the same across the city. Photo / John Borren, SunLive

”That would mean the main areas of the city are paying the same amount, which I think is fair and equitable.”

Current revenue from the businesses paying the discounted fees was about $18,000 a year or $700 per business.

Business representatives expressed their concerns about the policy during hearings in November.

Downtown Tauranga chair Ashleigh Gee said at the time the council should be focusing on how to make it easier for businesses, not adding extra charges.

”Considering the overall goal of increasing arts, culture and vibrancy for our region, [this] needs to be considered between developing further regulations on the hospitality industry.

”This industry is one of the main drawcards for our tourists.”

Downtown Tauranga chair Ashleigh Gee said they should be making it easier for businesses. Photo / John Borren, SunLive

Mount Business Association representative Claudia West said if the charges were high, businesses would need to reconsider what they offered or pass the charge on to customers.

”If higher charges come in for businesses, this would have a massive impact on the look and feel of our main street.”

The Mount shopping area was also seasonal and weather-dependent, but businesses would have to pay to use the footpath year-round, West said.

Council staff recommended the Street Use Policy also charged businesses for using balcony space for dining, but this was opposed by the committee.

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said there were two or three businesses around the city that used balcony space, so it wasn’t a “big issue”.

Selwood said he did not want to proceed with it because it would make almost no contribution to ratepayers.

The committee opted to make balcony dining free for businesses throughout Tauranga.

They also chose to promote smoke and vape-free street dining as opposed to requiring new businesses be smoke-free from March 1, 2024, as the staff recommended.

Commission chair Anne Tolley questioned if they wanted to prohibit outdoor smoking or vaping for new premises. Photo / Alisha Evans, SunLive

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said: “I’m an ex-smoker and I can’t stand it when I’m eating to have someone blowing smoke across the front of me and they tend to be out on the street. So, I understand people not wanting to have that.”

She questioned if they wanted to prohibit it.

Committee member Rohario Murray said she was all for smoke-free dining facilities, but her preference was for restaurants to display if they were smoke-free.

”Then patrons have the opportunity to decide whether they would like to eat there based on the fact that it is smoke-free.”

The policy also looked at whether artificial grass should be used on berms. The committee decided to decline applications for new artificial grass on berms.

Tolley said this was so it would not affect those who already had it.

”There may well be some elderly people for whom it’s just not practical to go and put grass down.”

The street dining charges will come into effect from July 2024 and the committee made provision for the charges to be reduced or increased when required.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air