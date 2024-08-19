Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga business faces ‘obscene’ rates rise as council makes industrial category

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read
Kleana Bins owner and operator John Cruickshank pictured in 2021. Photo / George Novak

Kleana Bins owner and operator John Cruickshank pictured in 2021. Photo / George Novak

A Tauranga rubbish collection business is facing an “obscene” near-$10,000 rate rise after the city council introduced a new industrial rating category.

It is a “double whammy” for Kleana Bins after the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times