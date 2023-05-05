Hans Pendergrast discusses the theft of 12 beloved model steam engines from a locked shed in rural Oropi in the Bay of Plenty sometime over the last weekend of April.

A family is “gutted” after their collection of vintage model steam engines dating back to the 1930s was stolen.

The collection of the late Jim Pendergrast’s treasures started when he was 6 in 1932 and has been loved by the family since.

However, 12 of the model steam engines were taken from a locked shed in rural Oropi in the Bay of Plenty sometime over the last weekend of April, Jim’s son Hans Pendergrast said.

It is believed the collection was specifically targeted.

“The impact throughout our family was substantial,” Pendergrast told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“People are just disappointed ... that somebody would do that to the memory of my dad.”

Notably, the shed was filled with other vintage machinery, power tools and equipment — none of which were taken.

Jim, who was “well respected” in the Te Puke community, died in 2017 at the age of 90. He had lived on the same farm since the age of 11.

His first-ever model steam engine was given to him on his sixth birthday by his father.

Hans Pendergrast said this was during the great depression and a year earlier – in July 1931 – Jim’s mother died from tuberculosis.

The “amazing gift” a year later sparked his father’s love for collecting model steam engines and other vintage machinery.

This particular model steam engine – which was still in working order - was used for many hours over 85 years of Jim’s life, Pendergrast said.

“We’ve been really gutted by it in the sense that you know, somebody would go to that,’' he said.

The late Jim Pendergrast pictured with his collection of vintage model steam engines.

“Even if we could get that one machine back would be a real start.”

Jim’s five children and generations of the extended family also enjoyed the inventions, Pendergrast said.

“They are significantly connected to the family.

“It’s just a great lot of fun that people had just enjoying a little bit of engineering.”

Pendergrast had many phone calls this week from relatives sharing memories of coming to the farm and “firing up” the model steam engines.

The theft also garnered a huge response on social media with family and friends expressing sadness over the burglary.

Hans Pendergrast. Photo / Alex Cairns





The family’s “long-term intention” was to create a public display of the collection but this was no longer possible.

Pendergrast said he contacted police after a builder at the property noticed the shed door was ajar.

“He phoned me up and sure enough it had been broken into. All of the little steam engines and the big ones were missing.”

The retired farmer said an officer told him this was “not a typical rural burglary”.

“Somebody knew that they were there and specifically came to collect them.”

For Pendergrast, “the hardest thing of all to understand” was why someone would want to take the model steam engines because they were not worth much financially.

He urged people to keep a lookout for them listed on resale websites.

The model steam engine Jim was gifted as a 6-year-old in 1932. Pictured is his great-grandson Johnny in 2016.

“The family is really disappointed that this has happened and we’d love to have them back.”

Police responded to a burglary that occurred between 5pm on Friday, April 28, and 9am on Monday, May 1, in Oropi.

A spokesman said a scene examination was conducted on Tuesday, May 2, but there were no lines of inquiry.

“Due to there being no current lines of inquiry, the case has been filed pending new information.”

Anyone with information could contact the police via 105 or online and reference file number 230502/2917.