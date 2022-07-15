Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Budget Advisory Services clients owe $67m as needs more complex than ever

4 minutes to read
About 70 people celebrated with Bay Financial Mentors for the 50th anniversary. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga people have racked up $12 million more debt than a year ago as the needs of a financial mentoring service's clients become more complex than ever.

Shirley McComb, general manager of Bay Financial Mentors

