Bay Boxfit co-owner Gunnar Jackson and Dylan Pearce. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Since moving to Tauranga about 18 months ago, he has been training alongside professional boxer and Bay Boxfit co-owner Gunnar Jackson to get back into fighting shape.

Despite injuring his hamstring at one of the first training sessions, Pearce said he felt ready to fight.

“It’s going to be good to get back into the ring.”

When Pearce moved to the area, he was looking for a gym where he could not only get fit, but meet new people.

“Some people are too scared to walk into a boxing gym because they think you’re going to get punched. But boxing is so much more than that.

“There’s the technical side, the footwork, the co-ordination, the balance. Once you get the bug, you just want to carry on.”

While the gym has previously hosted the Battle of the Trades at Mercury Baypark, this time it will be in a more intimate setting.

Jackson said it would be their first time hosting an event at The Cargo Shed.

“We want to start running smaller events to give more people the opportunity to give it a go and to give our next generation of fighters the experience and ring time in the future.

“Events like these will help create a space for them to get more ring time locally, instead of having to travel outside of town to fight. That’s how it was when I was young.”

Jackson said the fight card featured 11 bouts, with one boxer in his early 60s stepping into the ring.

“He may be the oldest, but he is just as fit as the younger ones,” he said.

The boxers have been undergoing a gruelling seven-week boot camp to prepare for the event.

“Some have fought before, but for others it will be their first time. Everyone has been putting in the work. I can’t pick a winner.”

