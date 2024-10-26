New Zealand’s largest inflatable climbing frame and water slide combo on water – is affectionately named ‘Mother’s Nightmare’. Photo / Brydie Thompson
As the summer season approaches, Waimarino Group, nestled along the picturesque Wairoa River in Bethlehem, is reopening this long weekend.
The three businesses – Waimarino Adventure Park, Waimarino Kayak Tours, and Waimarino Riverside – along with the Waimarino Education Trust that together make up the four Waimarino Group entities, are unveiling a host of new features following a substantial investment of about $250,000.
Those new features include New Zealand’s largest inflatable climbing frame and water slide combo on water – it’s affectionately named Mother’s Nightmare.
“Mother’s Nightmare is a tribute to my mother and every other mother who has children that push boundaries,” owner Blair Anderson said.
At 6.5m high and 13m long, the colossal waterslide was designed and manufactured in New Zealand. .
Anderson was brimming with enthusiasm about the park’s revitalisation.
“We’ve worked incredibly hard to bring this vision to life,” he said. “I’m lucky to have an amazing team around me who really pushed me to invest in making Waimarino even better.”
Waimarino’s kayaking offerings have also received a significant boost. The park now features a new pontoon, providing seamless access for visitors to launch kayaks and paddleboards into the Wairoa River’s serene waters.
Anderson’s dedication is evident in every corner of the park, which opened in 1975.
The warm pool area has undergone an upgrade, now featuring new decking that provides space for relaxation.
Food lovers will have something to celebrate with the introduction of Bazza’s Burger Bar, an eatery named in honour of Anderson’s father, Barry Anderson, the park’s founder. This new dining option will offer a selection of burgers, hot chips, and coffee.
Waimarino Riverside
Waimarino Riverside, the park’s venue for weddings and corporate events, has been transformed into a rustic paradise. The venue now boasts handcrafted tables designed by wood joiner Marco Anderson, Anderson’s 21-year-old son.
Working with operations manager Royce Morgan, the rustic charm of the venue has been elevated even further. “Royce helped strip back some old school benches and tables, painted them black, and then Marco varnished them,” Anderson said. “They turned out looking really swish and I think they’ll add a great touch to the space.”
Waimarino Kayak Tours
Waimarino Kayak Tours has collaborated with local boat builder Tim Taylor, of Ruahine Kayaks, to introduce a custom-made 18-seater canoe known as the Big Kanu. This vessel will be used for its Glowworm Tours.
“We’re excited to offer these tours, especially for the cruise ship market,” said Anderson. “Our goal is to make these experiences accessible to everyone, including younger students that attend the Waimarino Education Trust Programmes and those with accessibility requirements.”