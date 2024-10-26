Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga attractions: New features on offer at Waimarino Group

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read
New Zealand’s largest inflatable climbing frame and water slide combo on water – is affectionately named ‘Mother’s Nightmare’. Photo / Brydie Thompson

New Zealand’s largest inflatable climbing frame and water slide combo on water – is affectionately named ‘Mother’s Nightmare’. Photo / Brydie Thompson

As the summer season approaches, Waimarino Group, nestled along the picturesque Wairoa River in Bethlehem, is reopening this long weekend.

The three businesses – Waimarino Adventure Park, Waimarino Kayak Tours, and Waimarino Riverside – along with the Waimarino Education Trust that together make up the four Waimarino Group entities, are unveiling a host of new features following a substantial investment of about $250,000.

Those new features include New Zealand’s largest inflatable climbing frame and water slide combo on water – it’s affectionately named Mother’s Nightmare.

“Mother’s Nightmare is a tribute to my mother and every other mother who has children that push boundaries,” owner Blair Anderson said.

At 6.5m high and 13m long, the colossal waterslide was designed and manufactured in New Zealand. .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anderson was brimming with enthusiasm about the park’s revitalisation.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to bring this vision to life,” he said. “I’m lucky to have an amazing team around me who really pushed me to invest in making Waimarino even better.”

Owner Blair Anderson is ready for visitors to enjoy the new attractions at Waimarino Group. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Owner Blair Anderson is ready for visitors to enjoy the new attractions at Waimarino Group. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Waimarino’s kayaking offerings have also received a significant boost. The park now features a new pontoon, providing seamless access for visitors to launch kayaks and paddleboards into the Wairoa River’s serene waters.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anderson’s dedication is evident in every corner of the park, which opened in 1975.

The warm pool area has undergone an upgrade, now featuring new decking that provides space for relaxation.

Food lovers will have something to celebrate with the introduction of Bazza’s Burger Bar, an eatery named in honour of Anderson’s father, Barry Anderson, the park’s founder. This new dining option will offer a selection of burgers, hot chips, and coffee.

Waimarino Riverside. Photo / Supplied
Waimarino Riverside. Photo / Supplied

Waimarino Riverside

Waimarino Riverside, the park’s venue for weddings and corporate events, has been transformed into a rustic paradise. The venue now boasts handcrafted tables designed by wood joiner Marco Anderson, Anderson’s 21-year-old son.

Working with operations manager Royce Morgan, the rustic charm of the venue has been elevated even further. “Royce helped strip back some old school benches and tables, painted them black, and then Marco varnished them,” Anderson said. “They turned out looking really swish and I think they’ll add a great touch to the space.”

Waimarino Kayak Tours

Waimarino Kayak Tours has collaborated with local boat builder Tim Taylor, of Ruahine Kayaks, to introduce a custom-made 18-seater canoe known as the Big Kanu. This vessel will be used for its Glowworm Tours.

The new Big Kanu to be used for glowworm tours. Photo / Brydie Thompson
The new Big Kanu to be used for glowworm tours. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“We’re excited to offer these tours, especially for the cruise ship market,” said Anderson. “Our goal is to make these experiences accessible to everyone, including younger students that attend the Waimarino Education Trust Programmes and those with accessibility requirements.”

Waimarino dining hall. Photo / Supplied
Waimarino dining hall. Photo / Supplied

– SunLive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times