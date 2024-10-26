Anderson was brimming with enthusiasm about the park’s revitalisation.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to bring this vision to life,” he said. “I’m lucky to have an amazing team around me who really pushed me to invest in making Waimarino even better.”

Owner Blair Anderson is ready for visitors to enjoy the new attractions at Waimarino Group. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Waimarino’s kayaking offerings have also received a significant boost. The park now features a new pontoon, providing seamless access for visitors to launch kayaks and paddleboards into the Wairoa River’s serene waters.

Anderson’s dedication is evident in every corner of the park, which opened in 1975.

The warm pool area has undergone an upgrade, now featuring new decking that provides space for relaxation.

Food lovers will have something to celebrate with the introduction of Bazza’s Burger Bar, an eatery named in honour of Anderson’s father, Barry Anderson, the park’s founder. This new dining option will offer a selection of burgers, hot chips, and coffee.

Waimarino Riverside. Photo / Supplied

Waimarino Riverside

Waimarino Riverside, the park’s venue for weddings and corporate events, has been transformed into a rustic paradise. The venue now boasts handcrafted tables designed by wood joiner Marco Anderson, Anderson’s 21-year-old son.

Working with operations manager Royce Morgan, the rustic charm of the venue has been elevated even further. “Royce helped strip back some old school benches and tables, painted them black, and then Marco varnished them,” Anderson said. “They turned out looking really swish and I think they’ll add a great touch to the space.”

Waimarino Kayak Tours

Waimarino Kayak Tours has collaborated with local boat builder Tim Taylor, of Ruahine Kayaks, to introduce a custom-made 18-seater canoe known as the Big Kanu. This vessel will be used for its Glowworm Tours.

The new Big Kanu to be used for glowworm tours. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“We’re excited to offer these tours, especially for the cruise ship market,” said Anderson. “Our goal is to make these experiences accessible to everyone, including younger students that attend the Waimarino Education Trust Programmes and those with accessibility requirements.”

Waimarino dining hall. Photo / Supplied

