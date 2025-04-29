Patrick Paul Moloney pleaded guilty to four charges in Tauranga District Court. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Patrick Paul Moloney pleaded guilty to four charges in Tauranga District Court. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

A Tauranga man has admitted his role in a series of assaults and posting videos of them online.

Patrick Paul Moloney, 19, initially pleaded not guilty to four charges in December.

During a case review hearing in Tauranga District Court today, Moloney pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault, two charges of injuring with intent and one charge of posting harmful communication.

The assault charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

The digital communication charges carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison or a $50,000 fine.