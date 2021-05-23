Tauranga Armageddon Expo returns with virtual line up

The expo also features cosplay. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Armageddon organisers aren't letting a pandemic get in the way of having big names at the two-day expo.

The Tauranga Armageddon Expo, Bayofgeddon, is set to return to the Bay region in June to showcase the latest and greatest in gaming and technology with console, PC and virtual reality gaming areas for attendees to try out.

It is also tackling Covid-19 travel restrictions with a line-up of virtual guests.

For all of the 2020 events Armageddon hosted a variety of celebrity TV and movie stars, animation voices and more on the event's stages, with the guests beaming in from overseas and on to massive screens to interact with attendees and the host directly.

The format returns this year and means fans can ask questions and interact in real-time with stars from all over the world.

This year's virtual stars include the likes of Catherine Tate from Doctor Who, Emily Swallow from The Mandalorian, Maile Flanagan from Naruto and Kari Wahlgren from Rick & Morty.

Arlo Eady-Paterson, 3, aka Spider-Man, meets Rhys Blake, a Star Wars character from Putaruru a the annual Tauranga Armageddon Expo in 2019. Photo / NZME

Armageddon Expo founder and director William Geradts said partnering with a selection of gaming and technology-focused companies had seen the event evolve.

"While we still have that special brand of pop culture magic that makes Armageddon what it is, we've redefined certain aspects of the show," he said.

"With the lockdowns in 2020 keeping everyone indoors, gaming has seen a real spike in popularity. This year we are using our resources and knowledge to really hone in on this."

He said alongside Ping Zero's PC and console set ups, sponsor OPPO would host a League of Legends mobile gaming tournament, and attendees could experience Half-Life: Alyx in virtual reality with VR Cave.

This year, three guests will also take part in a virtual signing. The actors have each pre-signed a limited number of 6x4 character photos and sent them to New Zealand.

For a gold coin you can have a short one-on-one conversation with the guest through a video call, just like you would back when guests physically attended, and then take away one of the autographs they have signed.

Geradts said the organisers wanted to bring back a piece of the show attendees had missed.

Catherine Tate is among virtual guests at Tauranga Armageddon this year. Photo / File

"We will have animation stars Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty), Maile Flanagan (Naruto) and Stephanie Nadolny (Dragon Ball Z) doing virtual signings. Fans can have a one-on-one chat with their favourite celebrity and collect a pre-signed picture at the end."

Other celebrity guests doing virtual panels include stars from The Mandalorian, Supergirl, Doctor Who, Battlestar Galactica, Supernatural, Star Trek and a bunch of other fandoms.

The expo will also have a massive range of stalls selling geeky art, crafts, collectables, comics and more.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a range of in-show events including the Armageddon Cosplay Contest, a Chilli Eating Challenge (with a $1000 grand prize), a Just Dance disco dance floor and more.

"We're beyond excited to kick off the Tauranga Armageddon Expo for 2021– it's going to be a great event not to be missed."

About the expo

When: June 12 and 13 9am to 5pm.

Where: Trustpower Baypark Arena

Tickets: Adult/Student $15, children (5-12) $10, family pass (two adults, up to three children) $45.

More information and tickets from the expo website