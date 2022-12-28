Drink-drive shame: More than 100 motorists a month caught in Tauranga and Western Bay

A Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty police alcohol-impairment checkpoint. Photo / NZME

Police are cracking down on drink drivers over summer as recent data shows about 105 intoxicated people a month were caught at the wheel this year.

A recent operation caught one person in every 60 cars driving impaired.

The latest police figures reveal between January and September this year, 950 drivers were caught drink-driving in Tauranga and the Western Bay. This included 880 adults and 70 people under 20 who were subject to a zero-alcohol limit. Another 16 were charged with drug-impaired driving.

Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter, the head of the Western Bay of Plenty road policing team, said motorists could expect to be stopped and breath tested “anywhere and any time” this summer.

Hunter said during a recent roadside checkpoint in Tauranga, 17 drivers were caught drink-driving.

“That was one person in every 60 cars and a number had very high readings. The reality is some people are blatantly flouting our road safety rules mistakenly believing they won’t get caught, while others claim they didn’t know they were over the limit. That’s very troubling and frustrating.

“Boozed drivers regularly get stopped on the way home from socialising or on their way to work the next morning,” he said.

“People need to plan ahead and organise a sober driver or take a taxi.”

Hunter said drink-driving could have “life-changing” consequences - not just for the driver, but their families, friends and work colleagues, and police and emergency services personnel regularly saw the devastating effects.

Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter, the head of the Western Bay of Plenty road policing team. Photo / NZME

He said 13 people had died on Tauranga and Western Bay roads as a result of 12 crashes as of December 7 and alcohol appeared to have been a contributing factor in at least three of those fatalities.

That compared to 15 deaths in the 2021 calendar year.

Hunter said many drivers still didn’t appreciate the potentially serious consequences of their poor decision-making.

“It’s not only the risk of seriously injuring yourself and your passengers but worse, killing someone and having to live with that for the rest of your life.

“There was also losing your driving licence, potentially your job, your ability to travel overseas and your liberty.”

Hunter said there would be a high police presence across the district over the summer.

“People can expect to be stopped anywhere, and any time of the day. It’s just not worth the risk, you will get caught.”

Sergeant Mark Holmes, of the Bay of Plenty Coastal Impairment Prevention Team, urged motorists to make a conscious decision not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

“Driving impaired is one of the four main contributors to death or serious injury on our roads. If you’re in any doubt about whether you’re safe or legal to drive, our advice is simple – don’t do it.”

Holmes said during 15 checkpoints set up in Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa and Te Puke over recent Friday and Saturday nights, 102 of the 8513 drivers stopped were processed for excess breath alcohol.

“Fourteen drivers had their licenses suspended immediately, and a further six drivers had their vehicles impounded,” he said.

Holmes said these results were “extremely disappointing”.

“We know this is a social time of year, people are getting together and celebrating, but we want you to get home to your family safely for Christmas.”

Those caught with an alcohol reading of more than 400 micrograms per litre of breath or 80 mcg per 100mls of blood face prosecution.

Ministry of Justice data shows 716 drivers were convicted in the Tauranga District Court in the 12 months to June 30, 2022.

Of those, 23 were jailed, 26 received home detention and 27 were sentenced to community detention.

In 2021, 1208 drivers were caught drink-driving in the Western Bay police district - the second-highest number of drivers behind 1428 caught in the Canterbury Metro area.

Waka Kotahi said the number of deaths and serious injuries on roads, including alcohol-related crashes, was still “unacceptably high”, and it would continue to work with its Road to Zero strategy partners to “lift its delivery performance” regarding road policing and road safety advertising and education.

Stacey Spall, the AA Bay of Plenty District Council chairwoman and national convener, said it was concerning to see road fatality numbers remained high.

Stacey Spall, the AA Bay of Plenty District Council chairwoman and national convener.

“The AA has been hugely supportive of increased enforcement and penalties for drink and drugged driving with both of these being part of our election calls in 2017 and 2020. It is really important that if you are out enjoying yourself that you plan for a safe, sober ride home - don’t take the chance that you might be okay.

“It is also a good time to remind people to keep an eye on their friends, don’t let your friends drive after too many drinks - call a taxi, offer them a bed for the night or take turns being the sober driver.

“We support our local police who will be out on our roads with breath screening checkpoints and roadside tests helping make our roads safer. In recent years breath screening test numbers have been down in the Bay of Plenty region and it will be great to see these numbers on the rise.”



