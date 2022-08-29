Aerial photo over Cambridge and Harrison Rds. Photo / Supplied

Construction starts on a major bridge in Cambridge Rd between Bethlehem and Tauriko this month.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said new aerial photos showed significant progress on site over recent months.

As part of the Government's New Zealand Upgrade Programme, the Takitimu North Link project will connect Tauranga and Te Puna with a new 6.8km expressway and shared path.

Regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said people would notice big changes across the site since the contractor, the Fulton Hogan and HEB Joint Venture, started work in December.

Artist impression of the new Cambridge Rd overbridge. Photo / Supplied

"It's exciting to see the work starting on the new overbridge at Cambridge Rd this month. This site is of real importance to us. It will be visible to the community and we're mindful of our neighbours as work takes place.

"The initial focus across the project site has been on setting up site access and environmental controls ahead of our first full construction season starting in September, when work ramps up through the drier months to April," she said.

"The Cambridge Rd overbridge will be 100m long and will carry one lane of traffic in each direction with wider shoulders and footpaths on both sides of the road.

"The bridge will be constructed just west of Cambridge Rd which will keep traffic impacts to a minimum in this area.

"Once built, traffic will use the new bridge so construction of the new Takitimu North Link road can begin with excavation underneath," Wilton said.

Piling work in progress at Wairoa Rd overbridge site. Photo / Supplied

Piling work is expected to take three months, subject to favourable weather and ground conditions.

"Once the piling is completed, bridge beams will be installed and the concrete deck poured. There will be a temporary speed limit in place and people are asked to take extra care by following signs and instructions from our traffic management team."

Further north piling work for the Wairoa Rd overbridge and construction of a temporary bridge crossing the Wairoa River were both nearing completion.

Wilton said more than 200 people were working on the project, and so far more than 50,000 cubic metres of earth had been moved across the project site.

During the construction season from September to April, about 400,000cu m will be moved, about 13 per cent of the project's total amount and enough to fill 160 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The Cambridge Rd overbridge is expected to be completed by late next year.