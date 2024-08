Skydive Tauranga owner Gui Calmelet says most of his cruise ship customers are crew members. Video / Harriet Laughton

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a two-vehicle crash on Takitimu Drive on August 7.

She was 51-year-old Joanna Teresa McMillan, from Gisborne.

At the time of the crash, police said they were notified of the two-vehicle crash at about 7.30pm.

Fire brigades from Tauranga and Greerton responded to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours and re-opened in the early hours of August 8.