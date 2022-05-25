A site has been chosen for a skatepark in Tairua. File photo / Alison Smith

A site has been chosen for a new skatepark in Tairua.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council has chosen Cory Park Domain for the facility.

The council said all potential sites were investigated and public opinion was thoroughly canvassed.

It said a community skatepark design reference group would be formed with a mix of members including skaters, adjacent residents, a member of the Preserve Cory Park Domain Society, a member of the Tairua Recreation Sports Trust, a member of the Tairua Rugby Sports Club and others including police and other park users to ensure the skatepark design was compatible with other recreational uses of the park.

Mayor Sandra Goudie said: "There was never any doubt that all anyone has ever wanted in Tairua for the last 30 years is a skatepark in town ... Now we can move forward."

The skatepark design for Cory Park Tairua as published in the HC Post in 2020. Image / Thames-Coromandel District Council

The council has allocated $406,000 in the 2022/23 financial year to design and build the skatepark. In addition, it has requested a $150,000 contribution from the community. The community funding is currently confirmed at $115,800 and it said the Tairua Recreation Sports Trust was confident the full contribution would be achieved.

