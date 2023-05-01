The concept design for Tairua's new skatepark. Image / TCDC

The design plans for Tairua skatepark were approved at a recent meeting of the Thames Coromandel District Council (TCDC), which also authorised the project team to proceed with procurement and construction.

In a release, TCDC said, “The project team will continue to engage with users of Cory Park Domain – the site of the skatepark – to finetune any minor design changes needed for health and safety purposes.

‘”The next meeting of the project team with the Tairua Rugby Sports Club and the Thames Valley Rugby Union was scheduled for Friday, 28 April.

“Discussion of the agenda item at the council meeting was moved into public exclusion to maintain legal privilege. After discussion and voting, the resolution to approve the design plans and proceed with the project was moved to public.

“Our council also approved an additional contribution of up to $150,000 from the Tairua-Pāuanui Land Reserves Account because an earlier accounting error meant the Tairua community fundraising amount of $150,000 had been double-counted.”

Construction of the skatepark is expected to begin in July this year and be completed by the end of the year.

This is the final council resolution, amended from what appeared in the agenda released before the meeting:

Resolved:

That the Thames-Coromandel District Council:

Receives the ‘Tairua Skatepark Finalised Design Approval’ report dated April 17. Approves an additional contribution of up to $150,000 from the Tairua-Pauanui Land Subdivision Reserve Account. Approves the design plans for the Tairua Skatepark and authorises the project to proceed with procurement and construction subject to any minor design changes required for health and safety purposes within the project budget following the meeting with Tairua Rugby and Sports Club and Thames Valley Rugby Union proposed to take place on April 28.







