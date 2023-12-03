Shaan Kingi invites people to come along to the family-focused Tahawai Festival.

Shaan Kingi invites people to come along to the family-focused Tahawai Festival.

A big festival destined for a small community will promote mental health, serve as an opportunity to remember loved ones and see in the New Year.

Tahawai Charitable Trust has launched its first New Year’s Eve festival, which celebrates youth and places a strong emphasis on promoting mental wellbeing and health.

Trust spokesperson Shaan Kingi says the organising team from Tuapiro Marae hope to uplift, inform and provide hope to youth and families by helping to equip them with “tools for ora(life).

“We have lost a number of people to suicide in our small community. Our goal with the Tahawai Festival is to create a space where rangatahi [youth] and their whānau [families] can come together to celebrate their culture, learn from one another and prioritise their mental and physical wellbeing. We want this event to be a source of strength and inspiration for our community.”

They wanted a festival that was authentic to their community, Shaan says.

Corella are to headline Tahawai Festival.

The event features live music from Kiwi acts Corella, Ria Hall, House of Shem, Sianne Dougherty, the Harmonic Resonators, Brother Love, Illumingati, Mohi, Park Rd, Louie Campbell, Mikey Mayz and Kristy Erin.

There will be performances from Māori and Pasifika musicians, family-friendly activities and food and trade stalls, as well as services promoting mental wellbeing and health, with free counselling available. Camping is also available and fireworks will see in the new year.

Ria Hall.

“We have dedicated the 2023 festival to the memory of our loved ones; rangatahi lost to suicide.”

The Details

What: Tahawai Festival

Where: Tuapiro Marae, Katikati

When: December 30-31

Tickets: tahawai.co.nz or through iTicket