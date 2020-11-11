Tahatai Coast School leaky building project 'way too slow' - principal

Tahatai Coast School principal Matt Skilton pictured in February 2019 when staff were evacuated from their admin block. Photo / George Novak

A frustrated Pāpāmoa principal has slammed the Ministry of Education over slow progress in fixing the school's administration block, where toxic black mould had been found.

However, the ministry says it's important that work is carried out to assess the suitability of various options to address the building's issues.

Tahatai Coast School principal Matt Skilton this week sent a scathing email to a Ministry of Education official asking why it had taken two years and close to $2 million to fix the leaky school building.

He criticised the ministry for expecting the staff to continue "business as usual" while waiting for the work to be carried out, before pointing out "in fairness" that the ministry had provided the school with a portacom that didn't work, some ceiling fans in the hall and temporary concrete paths.

"Sorry I forgot the nib walls to divide my library space and create a temporary classroom for 5-year-olds on my school hall stage. You still haven't delivered a tin shed to support massive storage issues but as you keep saying I should be grateful," he said in the email.

Skilton also criticised delays in communication before stating that in 27 months, "I have a shambles sitting out front of my school and continued lack of urgency from MOE.

"The policies and procedures you claim to work under (hide behind) seem outdated and very costly, both in time for the schools and for the taxpayer?

"What is most disappointing is the complete disregard for the mental health and wellbeing of my school community. The hours of time problem solving, shifting, making every effort to keep a positive culture takes away our energy to deliver on our core business (as educators). Imagine if I could charge out on that time like everyone else does and take a slice of the cake! Be a hefty bill."

He signed the email off with: "Enjoy your modern MOE office".

Pupils Madia Skilton, Sage Nasey, Henry Nancilas, Charlotte Nancolas, Videl Harrison, Quinn Barton and Finn Borman in front of the school's unfinished administration block. Photo / George Novak

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged the issue has been challenging and says it has provided extra funding to cover increased costs as well as temporary office space.

In response to the email, the Ministry said it was happy to meet with the principal to discuss his concerns and will remain in regular contact with the school through the course of the delivery.

Staff were evacuated from the school's administration building after toxic mould was found in February 2019.

Office staff moved into the school's library after an air quality test, which started in 2018, detected unsafe levels of black mould, caused by moisture getting into the floor and roof of the administration building.

At the time, Skilton told the Bay of Plenty Times previous air quality tests had come up clear - but staff reported ongoing issues with illness. Skilton and another staff member were both treated for lung and respiratory problems.

Two years on, the administration block has still not been completed and staff continue to work out of the library.

However, Tauranga City Council's latest building consent report showed $1m was approved for alterations and weather-tightness remediation of the school administration building.

The email.

It included a new long-run colour-steel metal roof with new roof trusses, and remediation of water damaged walls as required.

Skilton said he was grateful the funding had been issued but it had been a "very long process" - and a costly one.

Skilton, who is also the Western Bay of Plenty Principals' Association president, said the cost of the project had amounted to more than $1.8m.

He said everything had been "over-engineered".

"It has been two years just to get to this point. It's a big ask on the school just to expect the school to run," he said.

"It does concern me with the costs associated with the project. They seem astronomical."

He was now not expecting the project to be delivered until Term 2 next year.

"That's way too slow. It's putting people under pressure."

Skilton said the school has also fought for the layout changes to the building, which was likely built years ago when the school roll was about 300 pupils.

Tahatai Coast School pupils Sage Nasey, Henry Nancolas, Charlotte Nancolas, Madia Skilton, Videl Harrison, Quinn Barton and Finn Borman. Photo / George Novak

"We've now got about 800. We are a different school, so why not at least give us something that is reflective of today's school? We're not asking for anything out of the ordinary.

"It is incredibly frustrating. This $1.2m project for a building that is no bigger than your house is now turning into a $1.8m project if not more."

The school's 60 staff could not meet in the temporary staffroom because it was not big enough and were instead using the school hall.

"It's really hard. Every other space we have to use there's a consequence but we're the only ones making them."

Ministry of Education head of education and infrastructure service, Kim Shannon, said the project was being managed by the school's board of trustees.

"We recently provided additional funding to cover increased costs and the total project value will be over $1.5m.

"In addition to funding, we provided temporary administration space until work is completed and offered project management support to help the board manage its delivery of the project."

Shannon said the ministry acknowledged that not having access to its administration building had been challenging for Tahatai Coast School.

"However, it was important that, together with the school, work was carried out to assess the suitability of various options to address the building's issues.

"This analysis demonstrated that remediation was the most time- and cost-effective delivery solution and would minimise the impact on and disruption to the school."

Work was under way on the project and should be completed in mid-2021, she said.

"The outcome will be a quality, durable solution ensuring the school does not face similar issues going forward.

"We have also delivered four modular classrooms to the school to cater for its growing roll, and these are being fitted out at present."

Meanwhile, Otumoetai College was given $47m to repair buildings affected by weather-tightness issues in August 2018. This project was yet to be completed.

Principal Russell Gordon said the school was awaiting results of a test to determine the stability of the school grounds before building and redevelopment began.

Gordon said during the last two school holidays, scientists from Christchurch had drilled down to 50m to retrieve a sample of the school's foundations.

The first samples have been frozen and sent to the University of Canterbury, which was working with the Ministry of Education.

"We should have the indicative results by the end of the year and by February we will know where we sit.

"We're just getting our ducks in a row. They would have done this during Covid but obviously, it was pushed back."

But Gordon said he was not worried about the length of time it had taken to get to this point.

"We're in a very different situation [to Tahatai Coast School]. I want them to do it once and do it well and when we look back there'll be no regrets.

"If that takes another extra year then I am comfortable with that as long as it's in the best interests of our kids."

In August 2018, the Government also announced it would spend $6m to redevelop a three-storey block with significant weather-tightness defects at Tauranga Girls' College.

Tauranga Girls' College principal Tara Kanji said the school has coined the work on Block J as "bigger than The Block" - a reality TV home renovation show.

Kanji said the school undertook an education brief supported by education consultants CORE Education, which allowed the school to consult with staff and students about their learning and teaching needs.

Respond Architects were enlisted to turn this into drawings for the potential renovation of the block, she said.

"We weren't just interested in weather tightness but about an opportunity to modernise and have a block that fits the purpose of the 21st century."

Engineers also discovered other areas for strengthening, which Kanji said took longer than expected.

"Once Covid hit, another six-month delay occurred."

She said although there had been no physical change to the building, a lot of work had been done behind the scenes and the school was now waiting to get a sense of what it will be able to do in addition to the weather-tightness work and structural strengthening.

The ministry had indicated that could be this month, she said.

"Initially, the MOE said no to anything more than the basic fix-up but have since said it will relook at our case.

"In the meantime, the $6m is worth a bit more and the MOE is committed to completing the work so it's just a case of how much of our Education Brief we will be able to achieve."

Kanji said the school had enlisted the support of Tauranga MP Simon Bridges and Labour list MP Jan Tinetti, who have both since visited the site.