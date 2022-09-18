Thames Valley captain Connor McVerry running out with ball. Photo / Supplied

Round five of the Bunnings Championship Heartland rugby competition had the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes trek to Westport and return with a healthy 52-12 win.

The win makes it four on the trot for the impressive Foxes. At halftime, the rampant Foxes had closed the door on Buller with a 33-0 lead. This included five tries, four of which were converted. Buller notched two tries in the second 40 minutes and the Foxes added another three.

South Canterbury with 24 points lead the competition followed by Whanganui on 21 and Thames Valley on 20.

In Gisborne, the Thames Valley Vixens women finished their season with a 38-22 loss to Turanga Mana Wāhine. On Saturday, the Heartland competition comes to Whitianga. At Mercury Bay Sports Park, the Swamp Foxes host North Otago with a 2pm kick-off. North Otago are in scintillating form with a massive 89-23 win over Horowhenua Kapiti last Saturday.