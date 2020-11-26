Surveys reveals real reasons people refuse to catch bus in the Bay of Plenty

Surveys show some people refuse to catch the bus for convenience reasons why others note it saves money on parking and vehicle costs. Photo / File

A survey into Bay of Plenty's public transport system has found most people don't catch the bus because it's more convenient for them to drive.

However, nearly three quarters (74 per cent) of those respondents said they would consider using a bus in the future.

The survey of non-bus users comes as Bay of Plenty authorities consider how to encourage mode shift in local residents, making it easier for people to swap cars for bikes, buses or walking as part of future-proofing the city.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Public Transport Committee will meet today to go over the survey's findings. A separate survey of bus users will also be reviewed.

The surveys, carried out by Key Research from August to October, showed 34 per cent of non-bus survey respondents who said they would not consider using a bus in the future would not for personal reasons such as independence, convenience and hygiene. Fifty-eight per cent cited convenience for using private transport.

When asked what would make public transport more appealing, 39 per cent of respondents said a change of bus routes, bus stops, accessibility and better terminals. Another 27 per cent said a change in their personal employment/health or driving situation.

Comments explaining some people's reasons for not catching buses included that was a health risk to travel by public transport, or that they didn't have to carry as much in a car as when travelling by bus.

Another said other people on the bus were the reason.

"Some of them could have issues and I just don't want to see or hear that kind of thing if it happens."

Despite not being passengers, 64 per cent of respondents in Tauranga said the main benefit of public transport was the elimination of parking and vehicle costs.

Of bus users who were surveyed, 76 per cent rated the local public transport service "very positively", which is an increase from the 56 per cent when the survey was carried out in 2018. Of respondents, 88 per cent were likely to recommend public transport to others, which was also an increase from 77 per cent in 2018.

However, if a bus was not available, most users (62 per cent) would have used a motor vehicle. Just 19 per cent would have walked if the bus service was not available.