Daniel Rona of the Chiefs looks on during the round 11 Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium Photo/ Joe Allison/Getty Images

Breakout midfielder Daniel Rona has signed with the Gallagher Chiefs on a three-year deal from 2024, the Chiefs Rugby Club announced today.

The former concreter is thrilled to be staying off the tools and remaining with the Gallagher Chiefs next season.

“I have loved my time so far this year and I’m really excited to be able to sign on for the next three seasons,” said Rona.

The 22-year-old from Taranaki joined the Gallagher Chiefs this season as injury cover and quickly proved himself deserving of a fulltime place in the squad. Making his debut off the bench against the Highlanders, Rona he put in a strong performance and went from strength to strength to be named in the starting line-up just three rounds later against the Blues.

Scoring his maiden try against the Hurricanes in round eight, he went one better in Dunedin for a two-try, Man-of-the-Match performance during the side’s second game against their southern rivals.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “We are pleased to have Daniel commit to the Gallagher Chiefs going forward. He has been on our radar since he debuted for Taranaki and there’s been something about him that we have always liked.

“Coming in during pre-season, he slotted in well to our environment, worked hard and took the opportunities that came his way. As we look to the future, securing talent like Daniel is key to continuously improving our squad while still having a good balance of fresh blood and experience.”

Taranaki head coach Neil Barnes is absolutely stoked at the news of Rona signing with the Gallagher Chiefs.

“It’s a great advertisement for a person that’s had to work very hard coming through our academy and Under 19s system.

“At the same time, he’s been doing the hard yards pouring concrete for a living and broke into the Taranaki NPC side two years ago.

“His opportunities up at the Gallagher Chiefs started by coming in as an injury replacement player and earning a starting position for a good portion of the season.

“An honest, humble person, I couldn’t be happier on hearing this news,” said Barnes.

Rona will remain with the Gallagher Chiefs as an injury replacement this season before coming in fulltime at the end of the year for the 2024 Super Rugby pre-season.