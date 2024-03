The submerged boat is in the Waikareao Estuary. Video / Alex Cairns

A boat has sunk in the Waikareao Estuary in Tauranga.

The boat is submerged next to the jetty on Chapel St, near the Mobil Causeway.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said it appeared the boat had been secured to the jetty.

A small boat has sunk at the Chapel St jetty in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has been approached for comment.

A police spokeswoman said police believed no one was on the boat.

More to come.

