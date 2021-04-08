Students march for climate change action in Tauranga CBD

The School Strike for Climate Change in Tauranga.

"The seas are rising and so are we."

That was just one of several messages voiced by about 250 Tauranga people today, young and old, in a march through the city's CBD to calls greater action on climate change.

The march started at 12pm at the waterfront by The Strand, with young people gathering and marching up Devonport Rd towards Elizabeth St where the Bay of Plenty Regional Council is located.

The march then weaved down Grey St, on to Willow St and through Tauranga City Council's main entry.

People young and old gather for a march against climate change in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

The march was one held in locations throughout New Zealand as part of a national push to highlight the impact of climate change, and what can be done about it.

The crowd in Tauranga was a mix of young people, middle-aged people and senior citizens.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, Green Party MP Ricardo Mendez March and Bay of Plenty-based list MP Angie Warren-Clark are among those in the crowd as speeches got underway.

Organisers of the march told the crowd they wanted to see public transport made more accessible and better connection with young people from local councils.

The School Strike for Climate Change will be taking place in the Tauranga CBD later today and I will be joining in... Posted by Angie Warren-Clark MP on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Bay of Plenty Regional Council councillor Stacey Rose began the event with a karakia before later accepting demands from organisers of what they wanted to see from local authorities.

The School Strike for Climate Change gets underway in Tauranga. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Rose, 21, told the crowd that as the youngest elected member on the council hearing what marchers had to say was "actually quite a deep thing for myself, personally".

"Our council has struggled in the past and we are recognising that in both the climate change space and in the youth engagement space.

"These demands mean a lot more than just an envelope with a piece of paper in them. They will mean a voice for you guys and I highly encourage you, if you want to come, to a council meeting. Do not be afraid ... speak your voice.

"Climate change is huge. It's something Bay of Plenty Regional Council is very serious about and we plan to push harder and faster."