Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

'Struggling to tread water': Bay of Plenty general practitioners facing doctor shortages and burnout

7 minutes to read
GPs are facing burnout due to doctor shortages and high number of patients. Photo / Getty Images

GPs are facing burnout due to doctor shortages and high number of patients. Photo / Getty Images

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

General practitioner availability is "a trainwreck coming" as doctor burnout and retiring staff drive a shortage in the region.

That's the view of one leading doctor, with voices from the sector saying not enough doctors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.