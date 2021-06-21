Strong wind watch in place for Bay of Plenty east of Murupara and Ōpōtiki

FILE

Heavy rain and southeast gales are on the way for parts of central New Zealand and the eastern North Island.

According to MetService, a large low over the North Island is moving slowly eastwards.

The low is directing strong to gale south easterlies and heavy rain across central New Zealand.

As the low moves off the North Island, heavy rain is also expected to affect northern Hawke's Bay and southern Gisborne and there could be a period of severe gale southerlies for eastern Bay of Plenty.

A strong wind watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, east of Murupara and Ōpōtiki tomorrow from 5am to 1pm.

The forecast for Tauranga today is cloudy periods and the odd shower possible with a high 18C and low of 11C.

Rotorua residents can expect cloudy periods and a few showers from the afternoon. Light winds will develop into southerlies. The forecasted high for Rotorua is 15C and the low 9C.