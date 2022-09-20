Thames-Coromandel mayoral election candidate Steve Hart. Photo / Supplied BTG

The HC Post sent each Thames-Coromandel mayoral candidate the same set of questions ahead of the local body elections. These are candidate Steve Hart's answers:

Q: What do you see as the most pressing issues for the Thames-Coromandel district in the next three years?

Consultation has become extinct over the past 40 years. Transparency, likewise.

I will facilitate open-door, open-subject forums all around the district every Wednesday night to invite our communities' wealth of creative intellect directly into TCDC to debate, argue, construct and instigate.

Fiscal management - over the last decade, considerable waste [has been] flowing out the door through consultants and horrendously overpriced contracts. How much does it take to get a pothole fixed today? Bring back in-house staff who can get all small works done in a day. Overhaul all planning and building consent processes to work with the people, not against them. Design infrastructure utilities and services that are efficient, and built to last to the highest environmental standards. Support our communities. Develop Joint Venture business opportunities at all scales.

A mayor [is needed] that can lead a team of disparate councillors to grow into a harmonious working group, evolving a vision and purpose with integrity while keeping a focus on the needs of the communities wellbeing. The next three, six and nine years will unearth some serious challenges for us all. We will need strong leadership that is more than aware of such [challenges] to hold the tiller.

Q: What is your stance on the Government's Three Waters reforms?

This is part of a bigger agenda of theft of resources by the global elite.

It's beyond time to wake up and say no, never, ever. Our country has been stolen. It is time to take it back.

Q: Do you think rates are affordable, and what cuts (if any) would you make to minimise rate rises?

Rates will be frozen. The entire fiscal management [system] will be overhauled, where far greater efficiency will be designed and demanded in all services, utilities and infrastructure. That culture needs to change. Many ratepayers may well struggle over the next nine years. We must be aware of that, and design for it to assist in every way possible.

Q: Please state your views on the following in one sentence per topic:

The development of a boardwalk on the beachfront in Whangamata?

Excellent idea mooted by many locals, but there will be many more closely associated elements that could be included to build an award-winning design, knowing there are many models around the world to take as templates and exemplars.

Tsunami sirens operated by the council?

Why not leave them managed by all local fire stations that are directly connected to Civil Defence, which both do a great job? Perhaps we need to run drills in case the systems die through total lack of use.

Additional rates on separately habitable units?

Absurd nonsense, is this yet another grab? There is no need at all for more land title rates that are already well designed. Growth of such units is a sign of bigger issues across society. These issues need to be recognised and addressed honestly and creatively.

Council meetings broadcast online during meeting times?

Great idea - the more transparency the better, which will be highly valuable through our weekly Wednesday Forums, as well as any other meetings of community value and interest.

Q: Do you have, or have you had in the last three years, any affiliations with any political party or organisation, and if so, would you please state them?

Yes. Outdoors Party Candidate for Coromandel electorate - writing a lot of their policy. Also, the formation of The Ecologist Party and writing an 85-page manifesto.

Q: Have you been involved in any opposition to Covid-19 health measures including vaccinations, mask usage and mandates? Were you vaccinated?

Totally irrelevant in Local Body issues. What is "opposition"? And what is [sic] "health measures"? I have been loudly supportive of a wide range of health measures.

Q: In one short sentence, why should Thames-Coromandel locals vote for you?

I am the most skilled and experienced person in all disciplines, faculties and departments required to lead the district in all matters, while being honest, frank and forthright.