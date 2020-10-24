Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Stephanie Worsop: Put the Christmas stock out early I say!

3 minutes to read

There's nothing wrong getting into the Christmas spirit early. Photo / Getty Images

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
By:

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop is the Rotorua Daily Post's News Director

OPINION

Unpopular opinion: I love it when stores put out their Christmas stock early.

Christmas is my absolute favourite time of year so the minute Yuletide goods hit the shelves I'm in heaven.

The tear-jerking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.