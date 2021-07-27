Steamers squad named for 2021 season

BOP Fullback Kaleb Trask has been named in the official 2021 Steamers squad for the season. Photo / Getty

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union can now reveal the list of players named in the official 2021 Steamers squad for the season.

Steamers head coach Daryl Gibson congratulated the men who have been named in the squad.

"It's always an honour to be named to play for your province.

"Being named in a provincial side comes with a huge responsibility as you represent everyone in the region."

Assistant coach Richard Watt said a strong emphasis on players' ties to the region had been a point of focus in the selection process.

"One of the things we've tried to do is make sure the players have a connection to the Bay of Plenty community.

"Whether that be through family or friends - many players have whakapapa tracing back to this region, so we have tried to include players who have a connection with the Bay."

The Steamers are two games into a three-game pre-season campaign, including a historic exhibition match versus the Western Force in Perth (lost 19-24) and an impressive win against Counties Manukau last weekend (won 38-14).

Backs coach Mike Delany said Perth was a memorable occasion for the Union and a successful trip for both parties "by all accounts".



"The boys enjoyed themselves, bonded well, and hopefully came away with some new friendships with our neighbours across the ditch.

"We also just played Counties Manukau over the weekend. It was our first hit-out against a fellow NPC side, and we are pleased to walk away with the win."

Their final pre-season game takes place against North Harbour on July 31 at Katikati's Moore Park at 2.30pm.

The Bay of Plenty side will be wearing the WASPs Rugby Club kit to acknowledge the club's efforts to support the local community.

"We are all looking forward to the opportunity to play in Katikati, we don't go there very often, so it's great to get around the region," Gibson said.

"The Katikati game is also our final dress rehearsal before playing the defending champions Tasman and we are very much looking forward to that season-opener at the Tauranga Domain. That is in the forefront of our mind right now, and we've got to be ready.

"Win or lose, we want to make sure that we represent our people with pride."

2021 Bay of Plenty Steamers Squad

Forwards

Naitoa Ah Kuoi - Greerton Marist (0)

Sam Cane - Reporoa (21)

Whetukamokamo Douglas - Ngongotaha (0)

Kurt Eklund - Mount Maunganui (21)

Penitoa Finau - Greerton Marist (0)

Nathan Harris - Te Puke Sports (35)

Kohan Herbert - Mount Maunganui (0)

Haereiti Hetet - Mount Maunganui (3)

Mitch Karpik - Rangataua (35)

Benet Kumeroa - Rangiuru (0

Tevita Mafileo - Tauranga Sports (20)

Aidan Ross - Te Puke Sports (37)

Angus Scott-Young - Eastern Districts (0)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit - Mount Maunganui (0)

Jeff Thwaites - Te Puna (53)

Pasilio Tosi - Greerton Marist (0)

Tu'ukalikali Vaipulu - Rangiuru (0)

Stan van den Hoven - Greerton Marist (10)

Nathan Vella - Rangataua (18)

Backs

Otere Black - Ruatoki (10)

Luke Campbell - Te Puke Sports (36)

Leroy Carter - Tauranga Sports (15)

Inga Finau - Arataki (0)

Lalomilo Lalomilo - Greerton Marist (3)

Cassius Misa - Whakarewarewa (0)

Emoni Narawa - Tauranga Sports (21)

Mathew Skipwith-Garland - Whakarewarewa (28)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - Whakarewarewa (9)

Chase Tiatia - Rangataua (57)

Kaleb Trask - Tauranga Sports (22)

Sean Wainui - Whakarewarewa (0)

Joe Webber - Rangiuru (25)

Wider Training Group

Josh Bartlett – Tauranga Sports

Nikora Broughton – Rangiuru

Lucas Cashmore – Tauranga Sports

Pryor Collier – Mount Maunganu (7)

Losi Filipo – Greerton Marist

Veveni Lasaqa – Greerton Marist

Kane O'Connor – Rangataua

Semesi Paea – Ngongotaha

Justin Sangster – Te Puna

Sekuini Tanimo – Greerton Marist

() = denotes number of Steamers caps

* = denotes new cap

Management

Head Coach: Daryl Gibson

Assistant Coach: Richard Watt

Assistant Coach: Mike Delany

Assistant Coach: Dan Cron

Assistant Coach: Tanerau Latimer

Manager: Wayne Brill

Head Strength & Conditioning Trainer: Thomas Stebbing

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Trainer: Scott Joblin

Physio: Heiner Otumuli

Doctor: Dr Andrew Tai Kie

Doctor: Dr Shaun Barklie

Assistant Analyst: Brad Morgan