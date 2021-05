Emergency services were called just after 2pm. Photo / File

19 May, 2021 03:49 AM Quick Read

Emergency services were called just after 2pm. Photo / File

State Highway 29 has been cleared after a truck and car crashed on the Kaimais this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just after 2pm to the crash on the highway between Soldiers and Valley View roads.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and St John were called.

One lane was initially blocked, and the east-bound traffic had stopped for a time.

Two people had minor injuries.

The road has now been cleared.