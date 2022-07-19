Motorists have been warned of delays on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range. Photo / File

Expect delays if you are driving over the Kaimai Range, a roading authority has warned.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said emergency culvert repairs were being carried out on State Highway 29 near the summit.

Traffic was down to one eastbound and one westbound lane and a 50 kilometres per hour speed restriction was in place near the Kaimai summit.

The agency urged drivers to take extra care, slow down and plan for delays.

The restrictions are expected to be in place over a couple of days while contractors establish the extent of the culvert dislodgement and blockages.

Motorists were encouraged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner site for traffic updates.