Police said the road was expected to be closed in both directions for a couple of hours. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 in Waioeka is due to be closed as emergency services recover a container truck that has rolled down the hill.

Motorists are advised to delay travel or use an alternative route if possible.

Yesterday, contractors worked to clear three slips in the Waioeka Gorge after SH2 was closed at 3am when an estimated 200 tonnes of earth came down on to the road between Matawai and Ōpōtiki.

