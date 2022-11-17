Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Delays after crash on State Highway 2 near Katikati

Police were called to the crash about 12.30pm. Photo / NZME

A serious crash is causing delays on State Highway 2 near Katikati.

Police were called to a crash involving a car and truck about 12:30pm.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital by road in a serious condition.

The road wasclosed for a time but had now reopened under traffic management.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists should consider delaying their journey or allow extra time while police conducted an investigation.

