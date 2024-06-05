SH2 side road residents, Gino de Graaf, left, Mike Williams and Kirsten Warbooke at the Lund Rd/ SH2 intersection which will be impacted by median barrier installation. Photo / John Borren

State Highway 2 side road residents awaiting a NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi decision on median barriers proposed for the highway will take to their vehicles to protest this weekend.

The transport agency has proposed installing 8km of median barriers along SH2 between Wharawhara Rd and Morton Rd. These works were planned to begin mid-2024.

Residents are concerned barriers could restrict access to side roads by preventing right-hand turns.

Lund Rd resident Gino de Graaf is helping organise a rolling protest – which involves vehicles travelling slow in a convoy – along SH2 from 10am to 12pm on Sunday.

De Graaf said the protest was to show SH2 side road residents’ frustration at the proposal – which they believed would restrict access to their homes and disconnect them from their nearby Katikati community.

“We feel our message to NZTA needs to be louder and from more people, so along with residents from other roads, we are doing a rolling protest.

“The rolling protest will include tractors, utes, trucks and cars displaying signage and using hazard lights. The vehicles will begin at various roads and will endeavour to link up to form a convoy.”

De Graaf said the convoy would do loops between Sharp Rd, Lockington Rd and possibly Morton Rd.

“The roundabouts will allow the following traffic to move through. Expect minor inconveniences in travel time.”

The exact number of participants was unknown, De Graaf said, ”though we have significant local support as the proposed blocking [median] barriers will affect many rural residents and their visitors”.

De Graaf said locals feared the median barriers would delay emergency responses and reduce community connection to services and support.

“No accidents have occurred at any of the affected intersections for many years.”

Former Western Bay of Plenty District councillor and Work Rd side road resident Mike Williams said of NZTA: “They’ve got to listen to the community”.

Organisers decided to hold the protest on Sunday to minimise disruption to SH2 traffic.

“We need to stay focused on the message: We are not opposed to barriers as a whole but want our connection to our community and environment to stay how it is – not blocked by side road barriers.

“Residents can meet at the beginning of their roads prior to starting [or join any time after] and travel at a reduced speed between roundabouts — Rae Rd to the north and Morton Rd to the south.

“Make signs and add colour and cheer. Display these on your vehicle. Now is the time to do something that supports all our combined efforts so far. Be counted, lock in the day, act.”

Williams said when NZTA did a study on this stretch of SH2 in 2016 the agency decided the narrow 100km/hr road with intersections was very compromised.

“Since then they have widened the roads, reduced the speed limit, and upgraded all intersections.”

Willams said the barriers meant residents would need to travel another 7km to access the side roads.

“It’s just ridiculous.”

De Graaf said he and fellow residents did not oppose the barrier: “We don’t work in the city. We work, shop and live here”.

“I can easily accept a left-only from Lund [Rd]. It’s the right turn home or to my family that I appreciate.

“It was asked for at the beginning and we were ignored.

In his view, there was “no value/consideration given to the thousands affected … easy, design and create the right turn.”

Williams said he had not considered the effect of not being able to turn into the side roads from the highway.

NZTA has been approached for comment.

