Spreading love on Valentine's Day: Mata Brewery gets behind Apanui School after fire

The Whakatāne community is rallying around Apanui School after a fire destroyed eight classrooms and a staff room at the weekend. Photo / File

Apanui School has received support from throughout the community following a devastating fire, including from one business who has made a special Valentine's Day offer.

The Whakatāne primary school community was left reeling after a massive blaze destroyed eight classrooms and a staffroom last Friday night.

Mata Brewery in Whakatāne saw Valentine's Day as an opportunity to show the school some much-needed aroha.

Tomorrow it will donate 100 per cent of the profits from its Tasting Room to the school.

Mata Brewery co-owner Tammy Viitakangas said she was saddened to see what had happened to the school, which her two sons had previously attended, and started to think about how she could help.

"We have been involved with some Apanui fundraising in the past, partly because both my boys went there," she said.

Fire crews battle the blaze. Photo / Supplied

"It's a really good school, a local community school, and I felt personally upset by the fire myself because I have a lot of good memories of my kids being at that school and some really good learning.

"So, I thought it's Valentine's Day this Sunday, it's a day of love so why not share some love with Apanui School - they really need it right now."

Viitakangas said there had been a strong response to a Facebook post about the offer and was expecting a busy day.

She said it was typical of the Whakatāne community to support one another in times of need.

"It's not just our business, there are others helping out as well and people donating personally. It's a big loss, more than half the school destroyed and more than 200 kids with no classroom, so we wanted to help in the short term, even if it just buys the kids a treat. It's a big change for their little lives.

"It's really cool to see so many people responding and wanting to help out, everyone has rallied together in any little way they can.

"It should be a really good community day on Sunday. We're going to have a donation box at our quiz night as well."

Eight classrooms, toilets and a temporary staff room were destroyed after the blaze. Photo / Supplied

Mata Brewery posted about the offer on its Facebook page and received overwhelmingly positive support.

Comments on the post included:

"Amazing Tammy and whānau! How absolutely generous."

"You guys are amazing! We're so lucky to have you as part of our wider Apanui whānau."

"Wow you guys rock."

"Aww that's awesome. Cool to see the community get together like this not only for the school but for the kids too. Beautiful."

"Gives me goosebumps every time I read the kindness! Amazing Mata Beer!"